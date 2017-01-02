Security cameras catch suspects burglarizing firefighters home in Waldo

The two people burglars rang the doorbell before kicking the front door. The rest was caught on camera. (KCTV5)

The new year got off to a scary start for one firefighter and his family as they watched their home get burglarized on New Year's Eve.

It's a burglary the homeowners say only took minutes.

The two people burglars rang the doorbell before kicking the front door. The rest was caught on camera.

“I just started shaking and I was just scrolling through and trying to figure out if he told me if someone was coming over, homeowner Kelsey Koehler said. “I don't know, I just didn't believe it that someone just broke in.”

Koehler was grocery shopping when she got an alert on her phone. Her home, just a few miles away, was broken into.

Her husband Ryan, a Kansas City firefighter, was at work. They both watched the burglary from their phones.

“They kick the door twice and the door comes right off the hinges. They came in and went straight back to the bedroom where they grabbed some electronics,” Ryan Koehler said.

The video of the break-in has been shared thousands of times.

Now, some new video from a neighbor may show the getaway car.

“You can actually see the car pull up,” Ryan Koehler said. “They back in the front yard a little bit and then they pull back out a little and then they back right up to the front door.”

Koehler says it's thanks to their alarm system, and his wife's quick thinking to trigger the alarm that the burglars were scared away.

“Thank God everything happened the way that it did and she wasn't here and the baby wasn't here yet and the dog stayed at home and they weren't here very long,” Ryan Koehler said.

While the homeowners don't care about the things they've lost what they do care about is getting the burglars off the streets.

