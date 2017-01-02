Father of five killed in downtown triple shooting

Police say Parker was one of three people shot that night. One of the injured people ran inside The Peanut, a bar in the area, screaming for help. (KCTV5)

The area 9th Street and Washington Street, on Quality Hill, is an area that is traditionally very quiet with little crime to speak of.

That was not the case as a group opened fire on New Year’s Eve, killing one and injuring two others.

Police say 23-year-old DeSean Parker was killed as he walked from a business with a group of friends Saturday night.

Family members say Parker was the father of five young children. Police say Parker was one of three people shot that night. One of the injured people ran inside The Peanut, a bar in the area, screaming for help.

Chad Huston is a drummer for a band that was playing inside The Peanut when it happened. Huston didn't hear the gunfire over his drums but he saw the aftermath.

"It was weird and sad because it was New Year’s Eve. First, there’s chaos and confusion and once we heard what was going on," Huston said.

Huston says he didn’t realize how bad it was until later and says he hopes the new year will come with a new sense of peace in Kansas City.

"Let’s have 2017 be a good year, filled with love and not violence or fear."

The other two people who were shot are still in the hospital.

Police are still searching for the shooters.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline (816) 474-TIPS.

