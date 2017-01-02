Chiefs finding sustained success under Reid

Reid is happy the pursuit of a championship starts with both a bye week and a game at Arrowhead. (AP)

For the third time in four seasons with Andy Reid as head coach, the Chiefs are headed to the playoffs. And for the first time since his arrival, they are doing so as the AFC West champions.

Everything came together for the Chiefs in the final week of the season.

After Oakland lost to Denver, the win over San Diego allowed the Chiefs to claim the AFC West title and earn a first-round bye.

The season’s finish is quite the accomplishment for Andy Reid. A year after earning the franchise’s first playoff win in 22 years, a 30-0 drubbing of the Houston Texans in the 2015-2016 Wildcard round, the team is headed back to the Divisional round.

And with that comes good news for Kansas City. Reid is 19-2 all-time following a bye week and he’s never lost in the Divisional round after a first-round bye.

The coach has the Chiefs rolling, and soak this in, the team is just two wins away from the Super Bowl.

Reid is happy the pursuit of a championship starts with both a bye week and a game at Arrowhead.

“I think it’s good for everybody and I think you’re right you don’t want to just rest on that, that’s not what we want to do,” Reid said. “I’m glad we have a rest as far as a little time here, a bye, but you want to stay hungry and keep getting more, I think that’s something that the guys felt last year that they had a little taste of it and want to keep playing.”

There are three potential opponents for the Chiefs on Jan. 15.

They will play either the winner of the game between the Houston Texans and the Oakland Raiders or the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.). All rights reserved.