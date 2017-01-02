Chiefs fans urged to be wary of fake playoff tickets

With thousands trying to snag a playoff ticket, scammers will be out in full force hoping to sell fans a fake. (AP)

Chiefs playoff tickets have been on sale for a little less than two weeks but now that the team has landed a first-round bye and a home game, employees at Tickets For Less are already seeing a hike in sales.

Tickets For Less Vice President Jay Harig says there are ways to make sure what you get is the real deal.

He says if you’re not getting it straight from Arrowhead Stadium, make sure to use a trusted secondary company, such as Tickets For Less, Ticketmaster and StubHub. These sites validate their bar codes so fans are guaranteed into the game.

Harig also says avoid using Craigslist or buying a ticket on the street outside the stadium. Anyone who does should make sure the tickets is an original ticket and not a printed page from an online sale.

He says anytime more money is involved, more counterfeit tickets will be out there.

"The first round of playoff games maybe a little bit less,” Harig said. “But as you get up to the Superbowl you know you hear about all sorts of stories that are just not fun, from the family of five that spends their savings to go to the Superbowl and they show up and the tickets don’t work. And so I would just recommend purchasing them online through a trusted site."

Harig also says depending on what team the Chiefs end up playing, fans could see an increase in ticket prices.

