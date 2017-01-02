Man leads police on chase through creek in Merriam

A man is in custody after police chased him through a creek Monday morning. (KCTV5)

A man is in custody after leading police on a chase through a creek Monday morning.

The incident started about 10:15 a.m. at the Sonic near 55th Street and Merriam Drive.

Authorities say an officer in the Sonic parking lot noticed the tag on a car was not attached properly and decided to investigate.

"The Tag was kind of askew. So the officer doing what officers do, ran the tag. Indication, the tag was stolen and it kind of went from there," Merriam Police Sargent John Walton said.

As the officers investigated, a man ran from the car and jumped into Turkey Creek.

Two officers chased the man across the parking lot and down a steep embankment into the creek.

Brad Lange, a witness to the chase and an employee of a nearby auto shop saw witnessed the chase.

“Well I was on the phone with a customer and my manager was like hey look, look what's going on out there,” Lange said. “So we went ahead and ran over to our mechanic shop and we seen the cops. I guess the guy had jumped off the cliff or something down there so they had to get the medical people to come get them.”

Police say the man was in his late 30s. Officers were able to arrest him and say that he sustained minor injuries during the chase.

Officers say there were originally two people inside the car. The second person was also taken into custody.

Police are still investigating and have not said what charges, if any, will be filed.

