Man leads police on chase through creek in Merriam

The body of Matthew Johnson, who went missing on June 18 of this year, has been found in the Missouri River in Carroll County.More >
Monique Ransom and her brother, Omar T. Muhammad, have been sentenced to life in prison for the Dec. 2013 fatal shooting of Eric Harrell.More >
Rai Gatapia owns Lee's Summit Martial Arts and families who train there know him as “Mr. G.” However, Gatapia currently faces charges for statutory sodomy with a child under the age of 12.More >
An Alabama teenager charged with raping the boy who impregnated her is asking a judge to treat her as a youthful offender.More >
A man was killed in a head-on crash Friday in the westbound lanes of Kansas Highway 32 at 117th Street.More >
Enedina Vance was fed up. She felt like other parents didn't understand her message. She felt like they weren't listening to her.More >
The Alabama Department of Public Health has issued a warning about bacteria found in waters statewide.More >
Women’s Health teamed up with Yelp to pinpoint the happiest and healthiest communities in America, and Overland Park made the cut.More >
One of two men convicted in the shooting of Royals superfan Jimmy Faseler is headed to prison.More >
One person is dead and two others have been injured in a wreck Thursday morning, police say.More >
