Arrest made after overnight KC house fire

By Shain Bergan, Assignment Editor
Firefighters responded about 4 a.m. to a house on Colorado Avenue near Independence Avenue. (KCTV5) Firefighters responded about 4 a.m. to a house on Colorado Avenue near Independence Avenue. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Kansas City police took one person into custody following a house fire early Monday night.

Firefighters responded about 4 a.m. to a house on Colorado Avenue near Independence Avenue.

The fire did extensive damage to the home, which fire crews identified as a vacant house.

Officers arrested someone near the scene but they were later released.

Authorities are calling the fire suspicious but have not officially ruled it an arson.

