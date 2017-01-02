Arrest made after overnight KC house fire

Firefighters responded about 4 a.m. to a house on Colorado Avenue near Independence Avenue. (KCTV5)

Kansas City police took one person into custody following a house fire early Monday night.

Firefighters responded about 4 a.m. to a house on Colorado Avenue near Independence Avenue.

The fire did extensive damage to the home, which fire crews identified as a vacant house.

Officers arrested someone near the scene but they were later released.

Authorities are calling the fire suspicious but have not officially ruled it an arson.

