2 dead after car hits building in KCMO

The lives of two people were lost after a car crashed into a Samuel U. Rogers building Monday morning.

It happened about 4 a.m. at the Samuel U. Rogers Health Center near 9th Street and Brooklyn Avenue.

Police say two people were driving west on 9th Street near Park Avenue when they lost control, destroyed a bus stop bench, ran through two fences and hit a building near Brooklyn Avenue.

Officers say the passenger died at the scene. The driver was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and later died.

Authorities spoke to witnesses and are hoping surveillance video caught the accident on camera. Police believe the car would have been going twice the speed limit to cause so much damage.

Workers say the building is used for program training sessions.? They say they won't be able to work out of the building for at least a few days.

