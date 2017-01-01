First 2017 babies born in Kansas City were twins

Identical baby boys, Corbin and Colton, made their big debut at Shawnee Mission's Birth Center just after 1:20 a.m. (KCTV5)

While most were celebrating on New Year's Eve, some local mothers were hard at work delivering the first new babies of 2017.

The first babies born in Kansas City in 2017 were twins.

Identical baby boys, Corbin and Colton, made their big debut at Shawnee Mission's Birth Center just after 1:20 a.m.

"Everyone had said, 'oh don't expect crying. They'll be real quiet, but that was not the case with them. They were very vocal,'" said Breanna Borlase, the twins' mother.

The twins are healthy, weighing in at close to five pounds each.

Right now, they're enjoying some quiet time with mom and dad because they've got quite a few people waiting to meet them.

The family already has three brothers and two sisters at home.

