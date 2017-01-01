Broncos, Chiefs exchange funny tweets after Chiefs claim AFC tit - KCTV5

Broncos, Chiefs exchange funny tweets after Chiefs claim AFC title

Posted: Updated:
Twitter.com/Chiefs Twitter.com/Chiefs
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

It was a rare Sunday when a Denver Broncos victory meant the world for the Kansas City Chiefs and the team's playoff chances. 

But on Sunday, the Chiefs clinched the AFC West and a first-round bye after they won in San Diego and Denver defeated Oakland. 

Following the win, the team exchanged tweets, with the Broncos kicking off the interaction: 

The Chiefs' response:


The Chiefs finished 12-4 on the regular season. 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.