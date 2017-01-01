Broncos, Chiefs exchange funny tweets after Chiefs claim AFC title

It was a rare Sunday when a Denver Broncos victory meant the world for the Kansas City Chiefs and the team's playoff chances.

But on Sunday, the Chiefs clinched the AFC West and a first-round bye after they won in San Diego and Denver defeated Oakland.

Following the win, the team exchanged tweets, with the Broncos kicking off the interaction:

The Chiefs' response:



The Chiefs finished 12-4 on the regular season.

