Chiefs welcome baby born in KCK in 2017

A family from Gardner, Kansas got a special gift, in addition to their daughter, on Sunday.

Kayleigh Shipman was born at 4:23 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

Her parents, Cassaundra and Brandon Shipman, not only welcomed their little bundle of joy, but a special gift basket as well.

The Kansas City Chiefs gave them the basket for having the first baby born at the University of Kansas Hospital in 2017. The hospital is the official healthcare provider for the Chiefs.

The basket was full of Chiefs clothes for Kayleigh, as well as some necessities.

This is the Shipman's second child.

