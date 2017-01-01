2016's 200 victims of violence remembered by local group

A local group said the names of all those killed in KC last year. (KCTV)

On New Year’s Eve, a group gathered to honor those lost to violence in Kansas City in 2016.

The AdHoc Group Against Crime held a vigil for family and friends who've lost a loved one in 2016. It's a group no one wants to be a part of, and a group that has far too many members.

2016 has been one of the most violent years, with more than 120 killed in Kansas City, Missouri and close to 200 killed across the metro.

Loved ones gathered to read the names of each victim and release balloons in their honor.

They prayed for peace and prayed for those who know something – anything -- to come forward.

Friends and family say healing is a lifelong process that’s made even more difficult when you don't even know what happened, who took your loved one or why.

“I mean, there are so many people who know what has happened to our children,” said Jessica Dydell, mother of a murder victim. “And they know and they do not speak up. I pray to God 2017 is not your year.”

Whether you've been touched by violence or not, this city belongs to all of us, and everyone should show their support.

If you have any information that could help police in these unsolved murders, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. You never even have to give them your name.

