Thousands turn out for New Year’s Eve at Power & Light

There were large crowds out welcoming in the new year last night. (KCTV)

There was a big crowd at Kansas City Live last night waiting to see the ball drop.

Several people talked about what they’re looking forward to in 2017:

"My New Year’s resolution is probably to graduate." "Swim with a dolphin. What would my other ones be? Shoot a gun." "To not be lazy."

Resolutions were in, even though the ball hadn’t dropped just yet.

Many people were happy to leave 2016 behind, while others were looking on the bright side:

"I actually had a really good year. I had my nephews, great relationship, moved up here from Tennessee. Finally back home with my girls.”

Several thousand people went through the gates on New Year’s Eve. Almost everyone who talked to KCTV5 News was simply excited for a good night with close friends:

“Just hanging out with my friends and having a fun time." “Tonight, just having a good time with my friend Johnny. Don't get to see him that often"

They were also excited for a safe night. KC police and other agencies were on alert for drunk drivers. There was valet available, but many people opted for a taxi or Uber ride. Ride KC buses were free until 2 a.m.

Everyone there had to be 21 and most did purchase a ticket in advance. However, people could still buy a ticket at the doors.

There were DJs playing and people had access to the 12 bars and nightclubs there throughout the night.

Related: Power & Light prepares for New Year’s Eve celebrations

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.