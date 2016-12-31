Man shot in back in south KCMO - KCTV5

Man shot in back in south KCMO

By Michael Portman, Assignment Editor
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

One man is in non-life threatening condition after being shot in the back.

At about 9:55 p.m., police were called to E. 110th St. and Marsh Ave. about a man being shot.

Police are investigating this incident.

