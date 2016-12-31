3 triple shootings keep police busy

The scene at W. 9th Street and Washington Street where three people were shot. (KCTV)

Police are investigating multiple triple shootings that happened on Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Police received a call around 9 p.m. about a shooting at W. 9th Street and Washington Street. Three people, one black woman and two black men, had been shot. One of the victims, a man in his 20s, died from his injuries. The other two victims had serious injuries, but are in stable condition.

Witnesses say the victims were walking down the street when several black men started shooting at them.

At about 8:45 p.m., officers went to the 5800 block of Blue Parkway. There, they found a shooting victim. Two other shooting victims had been taken to the local hospital in a private vehicle. All three had non-life-threatening injuries. No suspects have been found yet. It was initially said this incident happened in the 7100 block of Eastwood Trafficway.

The victim said they were driving southbound on Blue Parkway when a grey Dodge Charger pulled up and began shooting at the car.

At about 2:30 a.m., officers went to the 1700 block of E. Missouri Ave. There, they found two victims with life-threatening gunshot wounds to their shoulders. They were taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

The victims said they were in their car when someone shot them.

A short time later, a third person showed up at a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound who said he was in the car with the other two.

