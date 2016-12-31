Man with gunshot wound to head dropped off at local hospital - KCTV5

Man with gunshot wound to head dropped off at local hospital

Police are investigating the scene nearby E. Meyer Blvd. and Olive St. after a man was dropped off at the hospital with gunshot wound to the head. (Ken Ullery/KCTV5) Police are investigating the scene nearby E. Meyer Blvd. and Olive St. after a man was dropped off at the hospital with gunshot wound to the head. (Ken Ullery/KCTV5)
Police are investigating after a man who was shot in the head was dropped off at a local hospital on Saturday night.

Police were called to the scene right by E. Meyer Blvd. and Olive St. at about 7:40 p.m.

The victim was the backseat passenger in a car headed west on Meyer when another vehicle pulled up alongside them and started shooting. 

The victim is in critical condition. 

The driver and front seat passenger were not injured. 

The suspects fled in an unknown direction. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. No other information is available at this time.

