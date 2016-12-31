Shawnee location of She’s a Pistol closes doors for good

This is the notice that was posted on the door of She's a Pistol on Saturday. (Stephanie Kayser/KCTV)

On Saturday afternoon, Becky Bieker locked the front doors to her shop, She’s a Pistol, for the last time.

She said she’s drowning in legal fees from a robbery that happened at her store two years ago, in which her husband was killed. She said that’s why she has to close for good.

On Saturday, most of the store was bare. Many loyal customers came to say goodbye. Some people even came from different states after hearing about her situation on Facebook.

If you purchased a firearm through She’s a Pistol, Bieker tell you not to worry; those purchases will be held until they can get them to another licensed seller.

Bieker said her fight isn’t over. She’s determined to keep her business going, but she’s going to take this time to regroup.

“It’s confusing today, is the best I can say,” she said. “It’s got to happen. I know it has to happen and I want it to be done, but at the same time, it’s heartbreaking because each thing we take out of the store means it’s that much closer to in being gone.”

“I’ve been keeping busy,” said longtime customer Keith Helmk. “It’s sad to see it go. I remember moving in here. But yeah, keep busy.”

Bieker said she hopes to come back stronger than ever. She wants to find a temporary location for their training and then, down the road, find a permanent building to expand that training and bring back retail.

