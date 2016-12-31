Police step up patrols for drunk drivers, celebratory shooters

We all want to have fun on New Year's Eve. However, if you plan on having a drink, police say to make sure you have a safe ride to and from your destination tonight.

There will be an increase in patrols around the metro on Saturday night. Officers will be looking for drunk drivers and they want people on the roads to do the same.

If you see someone swerving or appearing to drive under the influence, call police.

Officer Brian Payne with Overland Park police said people should have a plan so they don't find themselves stuck somewhere. He also said to go out with a charged cell phone. That way, if you do have to call someone for a ride, you can.

“Beware of how you are going to get to where you’re going if you are going to drink alcohol,” Officer Payne said. “Make sure you know how you are going to get home. So, always better to make those plans ahead of time before you go. Staying the night. Definitely not driving. Or Uber.”

Police will not only be looking for people drinking and driving, but also for people shooting off guns to celebrate. That is illegal and police say you will face charges for doing that.

