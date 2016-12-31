Shooting in KCK leaves man with life-threatening injuries - KCTV5

Shooting in KCK leaves man with life-threatening injuries

The scene of a shooting where a man was left with life-threatening injuries. (KCTV) The scene of a shooting where a man was left with life-threatening injuries. (KCTV)
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

A man has been left with life-threatening injuries after being shot on New Year's Eve.

The incident happened on Saturday evening in the area of N. 3rd Street and Edgerton Avenue around 4 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a black man who had been shot multiple times; twice in the arm and once in the chest. 

The victim was at home with his girlfriend and her child when they heard a knock on the door. The victim and suspect got into an altercation, and that's when shots were fired. 

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is now in stable condition. 

Police believe they know who the suspect is, but he is not yet in custody. Officers say the suspect and the victim know each other. 

If you know anything, the KCKPD asks you to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).  

