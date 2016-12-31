Police chase ends on I-435 after going through Johnson County

Eventually, the white SUV became more visible once some of the police vehicles left the scene. (Kansas City SCOUT/KCTV)

Traffic had to be diverted around the police cars and suspects' vehicle. (Kansas City SCOUT/KCTV)

A police chase ended at Interstate 435 at Mission Road after going through parts of Johnson County.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff's Department, the chase started in western Johnson County at 1:30 p.m., after two suspects in a white SUV tried to steal something near Olathe Lake.

The SUV rammed the deputy’s car and then drove off.

The pursuit continued on K-7 and K-10 until it reached I-435.

At one point, police officers from Lenexa assisted and Kansas Highway Patrol got involved. KHP performed a “pit maneuver” in an attempt to stop them.

Two people were taken into custody.

No shots were fired. No injuries were reported. The deputy whose car was rammed into is believed to be okay.

One witness told KCTV5 News that she was driving back from Lawrence when a white vehicle came up on the left shoulder followed by two police cars. She said she ended up driving over a couple of tire pieces that were a result of the chase. She said she initially saw the police headed westbound, before they came up from behind her.

