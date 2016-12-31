22-year-old fatally shot in Pleasant Valley

A 22-year-old is dead after being shot in Pleasant Valley on Friday night.

At 10:24 p.m., officers went to a location on a call about a shooting.

When they arrived, they found the man who had been fatally shot. The authorities have not provided the address where this happened.

Police then found and talked to a person of interest; charges are pending through Clay County.

