Small plane crashes in Lee's Summit; pilot seriously injured

A pilot is seriously injured after their plane crashed in a Lee's Summit park.

On Saturday at 7:45 a.m., Lee's Summit police officers went to NE Chipman Road and NE Douglas Street on a call about a plane crash.

When they arrived, they found a white, single-engine, light plane had stopped in the parking lot of Lea McKeighan North Park.

It was a strategic landing in a rather open area, so the pilot was hoping not to harm anyone as he tried to save himself.

The pilot, Charles Gosselin, 79, of Kansas City, MO, was the only person in the plane and was extricated by emergency crews.

He was taken to a local hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries. One of Gosselin's friends who is in touch with his family says he will have to have back surgery, but that he is expected to be okay.

Gosselin had departed from the Lee's Summit airport about five minutes before the crash and reported trouble with the plane shortly after.

KCTV5 spoke with experts about the safety of a plane like the one the pilot was flying. They told us the GlaStar plane was built from a kit specially designed by a manufacturer and was meticulously put together to be safe.

“It has been inspected by the FAA or one of their representatives and given an airworthy certificate," said Larry Young, president of chapter 91 of the Experimental Aircraft Association. "No, you don't go and just fly anything. It's got to be approved.”

As with any plane crash, the Federal Aviation Administration is investigating to determine exactly what went wrong.

