Person struck, killed by train in Olathe - KCTV5

Person struck, killed by train in Olathe

Posted: Updated:
By Marc Jacobs, Assignment Editor
Eric Smith, KCTV 5 News
OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -

Police are investigating the death of a pedestrian after being struck by a train in downtown Olathe.  Santa Fe Road has been closed at Kansas Ave.  

