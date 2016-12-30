Andy Reid remembers mentor

The football world lost a coaching legend yesterday. Former BYU coach LaVell Edwards passed away at the age of 86 following complications from breaking his hip.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is a product of The former Cougar coach. Reid played for O-line for him from 1979-1981 and was a grad assistant with the cougars in 1982.

Reid said he's had a huge impact on the way he coaches.

"He was my guy," said Reid. "So, I'm probably one of 10,000 guys that are saying that right now. That's what made him unique. That was the thing that made him such a great person, so I'm going to leave it at that.

But he didn't leave it at that. He said Edwards is the biggest reason why he's coaching today.

"You put the X's and O's aside, he was good at that too, but you put that aside, the way he handled people, I thought was just unbelievable," Reid said. "I guess some of that, you take, he was a great example, I wasn't going into coaching, but he's the one that talked me into it and then he called me every week from that day on. Maybe he thought he put me in a bad position or something. He was always checking on me. I always said that he probably liked my wife better than he liked me - that's why he checked on me."

Edwards, who is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame, coached BYU for 29 years and led the Cougars to a 1984 national championship. He also led BYU to 20 conference championships and 22 bowl appearances.

In leaving his mark on Reid, his coaching legacy lives on in Kansas City.

