Career year solidifies Travis Kelce as an elite NFL tight end

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) vaults Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

In Kansas City, there’s a pretty high bar in which tight ends are measured by. Arguably the greatest to ever play the position, Tony Gonzalez, graced Arrowhead Stadium for 12 seasons and most of his records still stand.

However, Travis Kelce, known by many for his eccentric dance moves in the end zone or reality dating show, is slowly taking down Gonzalez’s records one by one.

Against Denver in week 16, Kelce broke the Chiefs record for most receiving yards by a tight end in one game. His 160 yards on 11 catches tops Gonzalez’s 147-yard outing in the 2000 season.

This record performance also came against one of the NFL’s best defenses, as this was only the second time all year that the Denver secondary gave up 100 or more yards receiving to one player. The only other time it occurred? Kelce’s 101-yard outing in week 12.

Kelce has consistently been racking up the yards in the second half of the season, with five of his last six games topping 100 yards or more. He was only the third tight end since 1999 to record four straight games of 100 or more yards receiving. Gonzalez and Jimmy Graham each had streaks of four games as well.

Compared to the rest of the NFL this year, Kelce has firmly put his name into the elite tight end category.

Kelce leads all NFL tight ends in catches, total yards, yards per game, first down conversions and completions of 20 and 40 yards or more.

While Kelce’s 160-yard day is still only third best this year, behind Greg Olsen and Rob Gronkowski, Kelce’s after the catch totals have been exceptional.

In the past six games, Kelce has a staggering 392 yards after the catch which is 239 yards more than any other player. Eagles tight end Zach Ertz comes in second, but only has 375 receiving yards total.

In total yards from scrimmage over that same time, Kelce leads any other tight end by at least 213 yards.

Quarterback Alex Smith and head coach Andy Reid can share some credit for Kelce’s success, as the 27-year old has been an integral part of their game plan for most of the second half. On Christmas night, Smith’s first four completions and targets were all to Kelce.

Kelce led the team that night with 12 targets and hauled in all but one. His season high for targets is 15 from week 12 in Denver.

One of the improved area’s that doesn’t show up in the main stat sheet is blocking. However, many fans will remember Kelce’s two monster blocks in the first quarter against Denver that paved the way for Smith and Tyreek Hill’s touchdown runs.

Looking ahead at the regular season finale against the Chargers, Kelce has the opportunity to pass Gonzalez in two more categories.

The pro bowler needs 100 yards or more receiving to set the franchise record for most 100-yard games in a season, with seven.

Then, if Kelce can reach 142 yards receiving, he will pass Gonzalez for most yardage by a Chiefs’ tight end in one season. Gonzalez currently holds the franchise record with 1,258 yards in the 2004 season.

While the last game of the regular season will decide the Chiefs’ playoff seeding, it’s Kelce’s performance in the playoffs that will really measure the tight end’s legacy in Kansas City.

Kelce has already helped win one playoff game in Kansas City, something Gonzalez never accomplished, but the team and its fans have sights set on more than just one win this time around.

Reid and company will need Kelce to be more of a force in the red zone and continue to make plays after the catch if Kansas City wants to knock off the likes of New England and make a Super Bowl run.

Kickoff for the regular season finale in San Diego is set for Sunday at 3:25 p.m. on KCTV5.

Copyright 2016 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.