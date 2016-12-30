Man critically injured after being shot by ex-wife's boyfriend

One person has life-threatening injuries and another has been arrested after a shooting in KC. (KCTV)

A man was critically injured after being shot by his-ex wife's boyfriend on Friday night.

The incident happened around 6:25 p.m. in the 4600 block of NE 83rd.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his mid-30s who had been shot and was outside the house.

He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

According to the Kansas City Police Department, it seems that this male victim had threatened the suspect with a mallet prior to the shooting.

The suspect is the boyfriend of the shooting victim's ex-wife. The shooting happened at her house.

KCPD questioned and then released the suspect pending further investigation. The victim was still in critical condition as of Friday night.

Copyright 2016 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.