Advice from police on how to stay safe at New Year’s Eve parties

A recent homicide at the Plaza served as a reminder for people to take precautions where they can. (Caroline Sweeney/KCTV)

Huge crowds will pack the hot spots of Kansas City this weekend, but with shootings in just the last two days near the Plaza and Westport, police have some tips about how to stay safe in large crowds during the new year’s celebrations.

Officer Brian Payne with Overland Park Police told KCTV5 News that you should have a plan before going on out New Year’s Eve.

If you’re having a party at home, know your guests and be prepared for the size of party you want to have.

If you’re going out, be aware of how you're getting to your destination and then back home if you’re going to be drinking alcohol.

Also, travel with a group or a friend; there is always a degree of deterrence that comes in numbers.

"Be cognizant of the people around you, because it can get really crowded and at times can feel unsafe,” said Officer Payne. “So, we encourage you to be around those people who you feel safe with.”

Payne wants to remind people of: “If you see something, say something.” Most people on the Plaza who spoke to KCTV5 already have their new year's planned out -- and offer advice for people heading out to big parties.

"It’s always good to have a plan,” said Barbara Kimmel, who lives in KC. “I've always told her to be aware of her surroundings"

"Just be more cautious and have more people with them," suggested Yulanda Williams, who also lives in KC.

Police also say you shouldn’t leave home without your phone fully charged. That way, if something happens or if you need to call for a ride, you can.

