Library at KU works to be inclusive of all genders

These pins, allowing people to clarify which pronouns they want to be used in reference to themselves, have generated national attention. (KCTV)

“He.” “She.” “They.”

Which pronoun do you want to be used in reference to you?

Librarians at the University of Kansas are handing out pins to help students make their preferred pronouns clear.

The pins also raise awareness about the importance of pronouns. Misgendering someone can have lasting consequences because using the wrong pronoun can not only be disrespectful, but hurtful as well.

Library leaders say the square buttons are part of their “You Belong Here” initiative, which is focused on making everyone feel welcome -- including transgender and gender-nonconforming individuals.

Signs at the library read “Ask Me About Restrooms,” which works to point out gender-inclusive bathrooms located on campus.

The idea is to recruit new students and make sure they feel included, no matter what their gender identity is.

The pins have been getting national attention; they even appeared in Glamour magazine.

Copyright 2016 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.