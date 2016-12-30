Power & Light prepares for New Year’s Eve celebrations

For the past eight years, the Kansas City Power & Light District has held one of the biggest parties on New Year’s Eve, and this year is no different.

Preparations got started early at Power & Light. Big light kits were rolled in and scaffolding was going up for KC’s biggest end-of-the-year party.

“Our party is one of the largest on the city,” said marketing manager Ashley Stout. “We’ll have over 6,000 people.”

Stout says KC Live is like Kansas City’s living room and that she wants to make it fun for people.

“They’ll be setting up the confetti cannons and really getting everything set up on that side,” Stout said.

There are three levels of tickets; the platinum choice includes a party at Cleaver & Cork.

“Guests should be ready to have a great time,” Stout said. “Our staff is all prepared to have a great guest experience.”

If you have a ticket, organizers say to come early to McFadden’s to get your wristband and avoid the lines.

