German Shepherd survives being hit by car with help of organization

The Kansas City Chiefs have announced a new mobile-only ticket option for fans looking for low-priced seats for Chiefs games. For a season-long price of $200, the Bud Light Game Day Pass guarantees a ticket to all 10 Chiefs home games at Arrowhead Stadium.More >
The Kansas City Chiefs have announced a new mobile-only ticket option for fans looking for low-priced seats for Chiefs games. For a season-long price of $200, the Bud Light Game Day Pass guarantees a ticket to all 10 Chiefs home games at Arrowhead Stadium.More >
It's one of the greatest modern mysteries, and we finally may have some answers.More >
It's one of the greatest modern mysteries, and we finally may have some answers.More >
A woman who was struck by lightning while she was pregnant remains in intensive care at a Florida hospital where her newborn is also being treated.More >
A woman who was struck by lightning while she was pregnant remains in intensive care at a Florida hospital where her newborn is also being treated.More >
A Hawaii teacher says she was forced to hold her 27-month old son on her lap for three and a half hours, after United Airlines gave the toddler's seat to a standby passenger.More >
A Hawaii teacher says she was forced to hold her 27-month old son on her lap for three and a half hours, after United Airlines gave the toddler's seat to a standby passenger.More >
When two North Carolina cops responded to a complaint about a giant slip-and-slide that had been set up for a Fourth of July block party, they did the unexpected: They took a ride themselves.More >
When two North Carolina cops responded to a complaint about a giant slip-and-slide that had been set up for a Fourth of July block party, they did the unexpected: They took a ride themselves.More >
Federal prosecutors say Hobby Lobby Stores has agreed to pay a $3 million federal fine and forfeit thousands of ancient Iraqi artifacts smuggled from the Middle East that the government alleges were intentionally mislabeled.More >
Federal prosecutors say Hobby Lobby Stores has agreed to pay a $3 million federal fine and forfeit thousands of ancient Iraqi artifacts smuggled from the Middle East that the government alleges were intentionally mislabeled.More >
Police are investigating after two people were stabbed in the 600 block of North Main Street.More >
Police are investigating after two people were stabbed in the 600 block of North Main Street.More >
A carjacking victim in Kansas City says she had to run for her life after her car was forced off the road.More >
A carjacking victim in Kansas City says she had to run for her life after her car was forced off the road.More >
The United States Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms has determined the cause of a home explosion in St. Joseph, MO. Agents cleared the scene of Tuesday's home explosion and recovered what they believe to be components of illegal fireworks.More >
The United States Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms has determined the cause of a home explosion in St. Joseph, MO. Agents cleared the scene of Tuesday's home explosion and recovered what they believe to be components of illegal fireworks.More >