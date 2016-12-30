German Shepherd survives being hit by car with help of organization

He is expected to survive thanks to the veterinary care he received. (Kimo Hood/KCTV)

Max is a German Shepherd who lost his leg after being hit by a car. (KCTV)

A German Shepherd miraculously survived being hit by a car, which caused his leg to be sheared off.

Max, the German Shepherd, is getting medical care at Kennedy's Animal Clinic. The doctor there performed a three-hour surgery after he lost his leg.

The veterinarian says Max’s is the most severe injury she's seen from a dog being hit by a car.

They believe his leg got stuck in the wheel well, which caused him to lose his leg.

However, they are hopeful he will overcome the injuries. They say the next five to seven days will be critical to see how he heals.

"I wish I was as cheerful as him on a normal day,” said Nancy Campbell, the president of Missouri German Shepherd Rescue. “The animal control officers described him as sweet when they picked him up. Not an ounce of aggression despite the horrendous pain he was in."

"The only reason he is alive today is the wheel cauterized the blood vessels and muscles all at the same time,” said Dr. Andrea Kennedy with Kennedy's Animal Clinic. “Otherwise he would have bled out within five to eight minutes."

The Missouri German Shepherd Rescue group is raising funds for his treatment. If you would like to donate to medical expenses, you can visit www.mogsrescue.org or send it to P.O. Box 22466, Kansas City, MO 64113.

Copyright 2016 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.