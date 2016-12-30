Man charged with sodomy in case where victim was 5-years-old

Travis Grimes has been charged with sodomy in a case involving a boy who was 5 years old.

The Assistant District Attorney said on Friday that Grimes was charged with one count of aggravated criminal sodomy.

The crime is described as one in which the offender unlawfully, feloniously, and willfully sodomizes a victim younger than 14 years old when the offender is 18 or older.

The survivor is now 12, but the incidents began at 5 years of age.

Copyright 2016 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.