KC Water to customers: Pink-colored drinking water is safe, temporary

Despite the odd color, the water is still safe to drink according to KC Water Services. (KCTV)

During the overnight water treatment process at KC Water's treatment plant, too much of a chemical was added and may cause the water to look pink.

Despite the color, KC Water the water does still meet all primary water standards and is safe to drink.

"An excess" of sodium permanganate (NaMnO4) was added and subsequently made the water look pink. It is a standard chemical used to deal with "organics" in raw river water. We asked KC Water what that meant and they said "it is used to disinfect and treat taste and odor."

However, not everyone will notice the pink tinge right away. The water department told KCTV5 News that, "Since it started at the plant, it will eventually get to about everyone but the farther away from the plant the lighter it will be."

The color is expected to go away over the next three to five days as the water works its way through the distribution system.

We asked KC Water when the water was last tested and they said the water "meets standards for all of the drinking water contaminants that are regulated by the state and federal agencies." They added that their "laboratory tests manganese once a month." Manganese's chemical element symbol is (Mn).

With regard to once-a-month testing, they said: "It's a secondary contaminant that traditionally is tested for once per month. Since the event, we have continuously monitored its level and will continue to do so in the coming days until everything returns to traditional levels."

KCTV5 asked what the concentration was in more specific terms and they gave us the following answer:

At 5:00pm today, Manganese (Mn) tested at 0.371 mg/L. The EPA recommends concentrations 'to or below 0.050 mg/L,' which is a secondary standard that is 'based on staining and taste considerations.' The EPA states that this 'is not a federally enforceable regulation, but is intended as a guideline for States.' For health considerations, the EPA recommends concentrations do not exceed 1 mg/L. Additional information can be found in the EPA’s 'Drinking Water Health Advisory for Manganese' document, which can be found HERE.

For more information, contact KC Water.

Copyright 2016 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.