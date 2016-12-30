KC Water to customers: Pink-colored drinking water is safe, temp - KCTV5

KC Water to customers: Pink-colored drinking water is safe, temporary

Posted: Updated:
Despite the odd color, the water is still safe to drink according to KC Water Services. (KCTV) Despite the odd color, the water is still safe to drink according to KC Water Services. (KCTV)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

During the overnight water treatment process at KC Water's treatment plant, too much of a chemical was added and may cause the water to look pink. 

Despite the color, KC Water the water does still meet all primary water standards and is safe to drink.

"An excess" of sodium permanganate (NaMnO4) was added and subsequently made the water look pink. It is a standard chemical used to deal with "organics" in raw river water. We asked KC Water what that meant and they said "it is used to disinfect and treat taste and odor."

However, not everyone will notice the pink tinge right away. The water department told KCTV5 News that, "Since it started at the plant, it will eventually get to about everyone but the farther away from the plant the lighter it will be."

The color is expected to go away over the next three to five days as the water works its way through the distribution system. 

We asked KC Water when the water was last tested and they said the water "meets standards for all of the drinking water contaminants that are regulated by the state and federal agencies." They added that their "laboratory tests manganese once a month." Manganese's chemical element symbol is (Mn).

With regard to once-a-month testing, they said: "It's a secondary contaminant that traditionally is tested for once per month. Since the event, we have continuously monitored its level and will continue to do so in the coming days until everything returns to traditional levels."

KCTV5 asked what the concentration was in more specific terms and they gave us the following answer:

At 5:00pm today, Manganese (Mn) tested at 0.371 mg/L.  The EPA recommends concentrations 'to or below 0.050 mg/L,' which is a secondary standard that is 'based on staining and taste considerations.'  The EPA states that this 'is not a federally enforceable regulation, but is intended as a guideline for States.' For health considerations, the EPA recommends concentrations do not exceed 1 mg/L.  Additional information can be found in the EPA’s 'Drinking Water Health Advisory for Manganese' document, which can be found HERE.

For more information, contact KC Water.

Copyright 2016 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Parents of Toni Anderson plan to file lawsuit

    Parents of Toni Anderson plan to file lawsuit

    Monday, July 3 2017 8:35 PM EDT2017-07-04 00:35:56 GMT
    The family of a missing woman who drowned in a Kansas City river plans to sue.The family of a missing woman who drowned in a Kansas City river plans to sue.
    The family of a missing woman who drowned in a Kansas City river plans to sue. Toni Anderson died after she drove her car into the Missouri River in January. Toxicology reports show the 20-year-old Wichita native had cocaine and amphetamine in her system when she drowned. While her family won't say who they are suing, dashcam video that shows a North Kansas City police officer stopping Anderson hours before her death may play a role in their case. The video shows the officer talkin...More >
    The family of a missing woman who drowned in a Kansas City river plans to sue. Toni Anderson died after she drove her car into the Missouri River in January. Toxicology reports show the 20-year-old Wichita native had cocaine and amphetamine in her system when she drowned. While her family won't say who they are suing, dashcam video that shows a North Kansas City police officer stopping Anderson hours before her death may play a role in their case. The video shows the officer talkin...More >

  • Bystanders rush to save those inside St. Joseph house explosion

    Bystanders rush to save those inside St. Joseph house explosion

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 11:24 PM EDT2017-07-05 03:24:56 GMT

    A house exploded in St. Joseph, Mo., on Tuesday morning, injuring at least three and scattering debris along the small-town neighborhood. 

    More >

    A house exploded in St. Joseph, Mo., on Tuesday morning, injuring at least three and scattering debris along the small-town neighborhood. 

    More >

  • Kansas health officials report confirmed measles case

    Kansas health officials report confirmed measles case

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 11:28 PM EDT2017-07-05 03:28:35 GMT
    Measles is highly contagious and is spread through the air by breathing, coughing or sneezing. (KCTV5)Measles is highly contagious and is spread through the air by breathing, coughing or sneezing. (KCTV5)

    Kansas health officials have reported a confirmed case of measles in Butler County.

    More >

    Kansas health officials have reported a confirmed case of measles in Butler County.

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.