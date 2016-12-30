Teen girl shot in Westport while in car

A teenage girl sitting in her car was shot in the hand early Friday morning in the Westport area of Kansas City, Missouri.

The girl drove from the scene of the shooting to West 34th Street and Wyandotte Street and called 911. Her injuries are considered non-life-threatening, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

The girl told police she was sitting in her car around 4:45 a.m. when a man approached and shot her through her car window, shattering the glass in the process. Police said she was shot in the hand.

She said she was in Westport because she has friends in the area. She drove to 34th and Wyandotte from the crime scene before calling 911 because her friends live near there. She can't remember exactly where she was in Westport when the shooting happened, so police haven't been able to find the crime scene yet.

There is no suspect in custody. Police have not released a description of the gunman.

