Family, community members honor life of child killed in Wellsville fire

At least 500 people, a quarter of the town, were here for Brex's family to lean on.
WELLSVILLE, KS (KCTV) -

It was an emotional night at Wellsville City Hall as family members and the community honored the life of 6-year-old Brex Whalen, who died this week in a fire.

Brex's mother, Leighann Morris, spoke about those horrible moments trying to save him from the fire.

"You really don't know how fast smoke spreads will you take one child at a window and you go back in to find your other child calling your name and you can't find him," she said. 

Morris was released from the hospital after she suffered smoke inhalation. 

"I went back in for him and all I could hear him say was, 'mom mom' and then I couldn't hear him anymore."

Her husband flew home today from military duty in Korea to be at her side. Brex had two families who loved on him. His mom, step-dad and sister, along with two more little sisters at the home of his dad and stepmom, who also live in Wellsville. 

Rayan Whalen, Brex's dad, told the crowd gathered what Brex would have thought of what they showed Thursday. 

"I may not know every one of you guys, but I know he would love every bit of love here," he said. "Thank you so much for being here for us." 

The circumstances of his death left his mother in particular pain. She was alerted to the fire Tuesday night by a smoke detector, got her 3-year-old out then went back for 6-year-old Brex.

At least 500 people, a quarter of the town, were there for Brex's family to lean on.

The volunteer fire department auxiliary has set up a fund for the family.

