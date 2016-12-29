KCFD battle duplex fire

Nobody was injured when a fire sparked up at the 3200 block of Chestnut Ave.

Firefighters received the call just after 6 p.m. where a duplex caught fire.

One person lived on the bottom floor of the duplex and the top apartment was unoccupied.

Firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire.

