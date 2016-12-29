KCFD battle duplex fire - KCTV5

KCFD battle duplex fire

Posted: Updated:
By Michael Portman, Assignment Editor
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Nobody was injured when a fire sparked up at the 3200 block of Chestnut Ave. 

Firefighters received the call just after 6 p.m. where a duplex caught fire. 

One person lived on the bottom floor of the duplex and the top apartment was unoccupied. 

Firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire.

