Kansas City Police Department settles lawsuit for $75,000 - KCTV5

Kansas City Police Department settles lawsuit for $75,000

Posted: Updated:
By Angie Ricono, Investigative Reporter
Connect
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
Connect
The Kansas City Police Department has now settled two lawsuits involving the same officers from the same day. (KCPD) The Kansas City Police Department has now settled two lawsuits involving the same officers from the same day. (KCPD)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

The Kansas City Police Department has now settled two lawsuits involving the same officers from the same day. 

Dash camera revealed that police dragged a man out of his car by his arm and cussed him out. 

At one point in the video, the officer threatened to break the man's arm. 

Two of the officers in the video were involved in another stop later that morning, resulting in a $300,000 dollar settlement. 

Both arrests occurred in May 2014. 

The lawsuit settled Thursday led to a $75,000 settlement. 

Officer Shannon Hansen is no longer with the department, while officer Jacob Harris is now on administrative duty. 

The KCPD released the following statement in an email to KCTV5:

We (KCPD) have policies and procedures in place that address officers’ use of force.  All officers are trained in the proper application of necessary force.  It is also part of our training to intervene should an officer observe another officer using excessive force.  Officers’ Response to Resistance reports are reviewed by their entire chain of command.  If an incident of force is deemed inappropriate, necessary steps are taken to address officers’ actions through training and/or discipline, up to termination.  

In addition, any instance of excessive use of force is reviewed by the criminal court as well as a subsequent internal investigation. This is a topic we take very seriously and have safeguards in place, as noted above, to prevent such incidents from occurring.  It should be noted, the incidents were reviewed by our state and federal partners in accordance with our MOU.

Copyright 2016 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Parents of Toni Anderson plan to file lawsuit

    Parents of Toni Anderson plan to file lawsuit

    Monday, July 3 2017 8:35 PM EDT2017-07-04 00:35:56 GMT
    The family of a missing woman who drowned in a Kansas City river plans to sue.The family of a missing woman who drowned in a Kansas City river plans to sue.
    The family of a missing woman who drowned in a Kansas City river plans to sue. Toni Anderson died after she drove her car into the Missouri River in January. Toxicology reports show the 20-year-old Wichita native had cocaine and amphetamine in her system when she drowned. While her family won't say who they are suing, dashcam video that shows a North Kansas City police officer stopping Anderson hours before her death may play a role in their case. The video shows the officer talkin...More >
    The family of a missing woman who drowned in a Kansas City river plans to sue. Toni Anderson died after she drove her car into the Missouri River in January. Toxicology reports show the 20-year-old Wichita native had cocaine and amphetamine in her system when she drowned. While her family won't say who they are suing, dashcam video that shows a North Kansas City police officer stopping Anderson hours before her death may play a role in their case. The video shows the officer talkin...More >

  • Bystanders rush to save those inside St. Joseph house explosion

    Bystanders rush to save those inside St. Joseph house explosion

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 11:24 PM EDT2017-07-05 03:24:56 GMT

    A house exploded in St. Joseph, Mo., on Tuesday morning, injuring at least three and scattering debris along the small-town neighborhood. 

    More >

    A house exploded in St. Joseph, Mo., on Tuesday morning, injuring at least three and scattering debris along the small-town neighborhood. 

    More >

  • Kansas health officials report confirmed measles case

    Kansas health officials report confirmed measles case

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 11:28 PM EDT2017-07-05 03:28:35 GMT
    Measles is highly contagious and is spread through the air by breathing, coughing or sneezing. (KCTV5)Measles is highly contagious and is spread through the air by breathing, coughing or sneezing. (KCTV5)

    Kansas health officials have reported a confirmed case of measles in Butler County.

    More >

    Kansas health officials have reported a confirmed case of measles in Butler County.

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.