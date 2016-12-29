Kansas City Police Department settles lawsuit for $75,000

The Kansas City Police Department has now settled two lawsuits involving the same officers from the same day. (KCPD)

Dash camera revealed that police dragged a man out of his car by his arm and cussed him out.

At one point in the video, the officer threatened to break the man's arm.

Two of the officers in the video were involved in another stop later that morning, resulting in a $300,000 dollar settlement.

Both arrests occurred in May 2014.

The lawsuit settled Thursday led to a $75,000 settlement.

Officer Shannon Hansen is no longer with the department, while officer Jacob Harris is now on administrative duty.

The KCPD released the following statement in an email to KCTV5:

We (KCPD) have policies and procedures in place that address officers’ use of force. All officers are trained in the proper application of necessary force. It is also part of our training to intervene should an officer observe another officer using excessive force. Officers’ Response to Resistance reports are reviewed by their entire chain of command. If an incident of force is deemed inappropriate, necessary steps are taken to address officers’ actions through training and/or discipline, up to termination. In addition, any instance of excessive use of force is reviewed by the criminal court as well as a subsequent internal investigation. This is a topic we take very seriously and have safeguards in place, as noted above, to prevent such incidents from occurring. It should be noted, the incidents were reviewed by our state and federal partners in accordance with our MOU.

