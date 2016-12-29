Kansas City Zoo announces death of hippo

A 33-year-old hippopotamus in the Kansas City Zoo has been euthanized due to failing health.

"Labor Day," along with her companion "Liberty," were at the zoo for 21 years.

“The passing of an animal is always very sad for us as well as the entire Zoo community," said Randy Wisthoff. "Our commitment to animal welfare and to the staff who provide this care is priority one, and that includes making the difficult decision to humanely euthanize an animal when the time is clear. Labor Day will be greatly missed.”

Labor Day was under the care of zookeepers and veterinarians for the past several months.

