Charges filed in connection to stabbing near Van Horn High School

A house exploded in St. Joseph, Mo., on Tuesday morning, injuring at least three and scattering debris along the small-town neighborhood.More >
Kansas health officials have reported a confirmed case of measles in Butler County.More >
A Shawnee Walmart was evacuated late Monday night after police say two suspects pointed a gun at a shopper outside the store. No one was seriously hurt in the incident, which happened around 10 p.m. at the Walmart on 65th Street. Shawnee police said a white woman and a black man pointed a gun at a customer in the parking lot, then fled in a white Toyota Camry. No shots were fired. The store was evacuated and searched as a precaution, but no evidence was found. One person was treated...More >
Kansas City firefighters are working a high-water rescue that has shut down the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 near Broadway Boulevard in Kansas City, Mo. The car became stuck by the high water in the westbound lanes around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. There are no injuries yet reported. Stay with KCTV5 News for more on this developing story. Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.More >
A 26-year-old man has been charged with molesting a one-year-old girl he was babysitting in the Northland.More >
A Canadian baby only eight months old was issued a health card without a gender designation, according to the Canadian Broadcast Corporation.More >
A man is recovering after being attacked with a sword early Monday morning. The attack happened about 4 a.m. in the 7400 block of Overton Avenue.More >
The 25th Amendment, which was initially proposed by Congress and ratified following Kennedy's assassination.More >
Having college debt disappear is something many student loan holders can only dream of. But it's possible for some of the 44 million people in the U.S. with education loans.More >
