Charges filed in connection to stabbing near Van Horn High School

Charges have been filed in connection to an alleged stabbing near Van Horn High School in Independence, MO.

Lorenzo A. Ruiz-Merlos has been charged with first-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action.

Court records state the defendant allegedly contacted a woman in her apartment complex and he sat in the front passenger seat of her car.

She was sitting in the front driver's seat, while a child was sitting in the back seat of the car.

She told police the defendant provided his checkbook and demanded her to write out a check for $5,000 referencing damages.

After discussion about the woman's dating life, she told police the defendant started stabbing her in the chest. Court records say she fled the car and called 911 for help.

An Independence police officer said the woman had a puncture wound on the right side of her neck, two stab wounds on her left breast and defensive cut wounds.

The victim remains in stable condition.

The suspect was taken into custody following a standoff. He attempted to take his life with the same knife.

A note was found on the defendant, according to court documents. In the note, he asked his mother for forgiveness and wanted Donald Trump and his wife "to burn."

