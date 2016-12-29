Victim identified in deadly shooting near the Country Club Plaza

One person was shot and killed near the Country Club Plaza on Thursday and the victim was identified on Friday.

At about 2:05 p.m., police received a call about a shooting at W. 48th Street and Main Street in a parking garage next to the library.

The body was discovered on the second level of the parking garage, and the case is being investigated as a homicide. On Friday, the victim was identified was identified as 27-year-old Ahkeem Hobby from Kansas City, Missouri. He was not an employee of the Kansas City Public Library.

Police added in their press release: "At this time there is no reason to believe the victim or suspect(s) are tenants or residents of the area and the parking garage was simply chosen as a location for them to meet."

Someone found Hobby outside on a ramp on the second level.

Main Street was closed down to one lane after the shooting. The Kansas City Public Library remained open, but access to the garage was closed for those who have their car on the second floor or above. It was a while before people were able to get to their vehicles.

Investigators continue working to learn more about the events that led up to the deadly shooting.

"Right now detectives are processing the scene," said Kansas City Police Department public information officer Stacey Graves. "They are going to be going to the area businesses, contacting any potential witnesses looking for any surveillance footage."

Officers were walking around some of the apartment buildings and office buildings minutes after the shooting.

Those who frequent the library say they plan to be more aware of their surroundings.

"It's a shame because it's a real community place," said Jane Golden, library patron. "A lot of people come here, including a lot of children."

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477(TIPS) or click here to submit a tip.

