RideKC completes regional bus route linking MO and KS

RideKC announced Thursday that it will extend transit service to Lenexa from Oak Park Mall, completing a new regional bus route linking Missouri and Kansas.

Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 3, the 495 95th Street Route will run four miles west to Lenexa’s City Center development at 87th Street and Renner Road.

The new route will reach more than 2,300 households and more than 5,500 jobs located within a quarter mile of the route west of Quivira Road.

The route will provide bus service to Lexmark International, as well as the new 200-acre Lenexa City Center.

The extension of the 95th Street route completes a service expansion that started last summer when the route was created as part of a service expansion in Johnson County.

The route will run between 74th Terrace and Broadway Street in the Waldo neighborhood of Kansas City and 87th Street and Renner Road in Lenexa with stops at Ward Parkway Center and Oak Park Mall, among other locations.

Service will run weekdays from 5:45 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. during the morning rush-hour and from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. during the afternoon rush-hour. A one-way ticket will cost $1.50.

“We are laser-focused on helping people get to work and this new route extension does just that,” chairman of the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority Steve Klika said. “Residents will now have direct connections to jobs at Ward Parkway Center, Oak Park Mall and Lenexa City Center. We think the public will benefit immensely from this route and the opportunities it provides residents on both sides of the state line.”

