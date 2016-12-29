Man charged after kidnapping, raping ex-girlfriend

Bright is being held on $150,000 bond. (Lenexa police)

A man in Johnson County is facing multiple charges after kidnapping and raping his ex-girlfriend on Christmas.

Authorities say Shaun Bright, 36, of Kansas City, KS, was arrested about 7:40 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police say, on Sunday, Bright refused to let his ex-girlfriend leave and forced her to have sex with him.

Bright has been charged with aggravated kidnapping, rape, aggravated battery and criminal threat. All of these crimes are felonies.

The courts define aggravated kidnapping as unlawfully, knowingly and feloniously taking or confining a person, by force, threat or deception, with the intent to hold such person to facilitate the commission of a crime.

Bright is being held on $150,000 bond.

Police say this investigation is ongoing.

