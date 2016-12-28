KCFD battle building fire - KCTV5

KCFD battle building fire

By Michael Portman, Assignment Editor
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Firefighters are on the scene of a building fire in KCMO.

At about 8:35 p.m., KCFD were called to the scene of the fire at the 4800 block of Breckenridge Ave. 

Injuries are unknown at this time. 

