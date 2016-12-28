How to delete your digital footprint in order to prevent danger

If you got the latest model of phone or laptop for Christmas or Hanukkah, you might be thinking about selling, donating or ditching your old one.

Before you do, make sure you're not leaving anything important on it.

“There's so much information that I don't think people even realize,” said Matt Paperi, owner of Device Pitstop in Overland Park. “They do their banking from their phones and from their computers. They have emails. They have email addresses. They have photos.”

“You’ve got your credit card information if you do shopping online,” added store manager Nick Shute. “Everyone is using their phones for everything nowadays. All you have to do is leave just a little bit of that information on there and thieves can take it.”

The advice for protecting your financial information used to be to shred sensitive documents like bank statement because identity thieves were known to dig through trash.

Now all they have to look for is your old devices, listed online or donated to a local thrift shop and hope you weren’t thorough in wiping them clean.

According to the Javelin Strategy & Research 2016 Identity Fraud Study, fraudsters stole $15 billion from 13.1 million U.S. consumers last year.

That study shows that in 2015 Missouri, ranked number one per capita in the number of identity theft complaints. The study includes multiple routes to identity theft, not just by way of abandoned devices, but Shute says the risk is real, even with password protection on phones and laptops.

“They can go in through your temporary files. All they have to do is plug it in and they can get access to just about everything on it,” said Shute, regarding password protected smart phones. In regards to laptops, he added, all a snooping data thief needs to do is to physically remove the hard drive and place it in a dock.

Shute knows about accessing data because the store he manages is a national franchise that repairs electronics and buys used electronics for resale, much like resale clothing stores that buy your gently used clothes for a fraction of what they think they can sell it for.

The staff wipes devices clear of personal data before selling them, and they meet plenty of customers who don’t know how to properly delete that information themselves.

Shute says some customers have made time-consuming efforts to delete every app and photo and email one-by-one. The proper way, on the other hand, takes less than 30 seconds.

For Apple devices, go to “Settings”>>”General”>>Scroll all the way down to “Reset”>>Select "Erase All Content and Settings." The phone will ask you to confirm that’s what you really want. Select “Erase iPhone.” The phone will go dark and soon power back up again asking to set language and country the way it does when purchased new.

Android devices vary slightly based on the manufacturer and model. Go to Settings (which may be just a cog icon)>>Depending on the model, you may have to press on “General” or scroll down to below “Personal” to find>>”Backup and reset”>> Select “Factory data reset.” The phone will provide a prompt to be sure you didn’t select this by accident. Press the box marked “RESET DEVICE.”

You can find screen-by-screen images of those instructions at the bottom of this story. If your smart phone will not turn on, the people at Device Pitstop, and/or most other reputable repair or resale shops, can assist by walking you through what to do.

Clearing out a laptop is a bit trickier.

Device Pitstop uses software to perform what is called a Department-of-Defense-level wipe. That involves writing over every piece of the hard drive at least three times. The process takes about seven hours. It can be done with software available for your home computer, but be wary of free software downloads as they can result in spam or even viruses.

Device Pitstop uses a program called Killdisk. Shute says that software is costly and intended for commercial use. He says it is not easy to maneuver for most consumers. For free software, he recommends a program called Softpedia DP wiper. They key is to write over every piece of the hard drive at least three times.

Some people who realize their device is too old to be useful to anyone or is broken will take a hammer to it, but that rarely causes damage to the hard drive.

“It’s in a metal housing that’s made to keep it from getting damaged easily,” said Shute.

If you don't trust yourself to do it properly, the staff at Device Pitstop will remove your hard drive and wipe it clean people when you bring in your old device for resale.

Like many resale shops, you receive just a fraction of the resale price. Selling independently through online resale platforms like eBay will often yield more money. Individual users need to evaluate their own confidence in deleting data on their own and determine how much time and effort they want to spend when weighing whether to resell at a store like Device Pitstop or an online marketplace.

If your device is too old to have market value, Device Pitstop will delete the drive for free before recycling it for the metals. Shute says typically with smart phones and tablets, anything that is more than two generations old has little resale value in the store.

“At the end of the day, you're not going to stop everyone out there that stealing your information,” said store owner Paperi. “You're going to put something out there by accident. But there are things you can control and this is one of those things that you can control.”

VISUAL INSTRUCTIONS FOR ANDROID

1. Go to Settings (which may be just a cog icon)

2. Depending on the model, you may have to press on “General” or scroll down to below “Personal” to find>>”Backup and reset”>>

3. Select “Factory data reset.” The phone will provide a prompt to be sure you didn’t select this by accident. Press the box marked “RESET DEVICE.”

VISUAL INSTRUCTIONS FOR APPLE

1. For Apple devices, go to “Settings”

2. Go to General”

3. Scroll all the way down to “Reset”>>

4. Select "Erase All Content and Settings."

5. The phone will ask you to confirm that’s what you really want. Select “Erase iPhone.” The phone will go dark and soon power back up again asking to set language and country the way it does when purchased new.

