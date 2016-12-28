KCK homeless shelter faces crisis in effort to stay open

Love Outreach Shelter, the only emergency shelter in Kansas City, KS., is facing an emergency of its own. (KCTV5)

The shelter needs assistance from everyone to help people with no other place to go.

Every 90 days, the program rotates in 17 homeless men to help them get on their feet.

"I'm so glad I've been able to stay here," said David Coop. "It's been wonderful. It really has saved my life, really."

Program founder and pastor Charles Bailey, Sr. has poured his heart into the program.

Bailey was once homeless himself.

"These men come here with no families - nowhere to go - and probably at their lowest ailed in life," Bailey, Sr. said. "We encourage men here to help themselves and to do things that will help them not get back into the same situation as far as homelessness.”

Next month, Love Outreach Shelter may no longer be there for them because they are out of money - and desperate to keep their doors open.

The shelter needs $5,000 just to get through the next month. It would cover utility bills, insurance and security.

"To get some help now would really come at a real desperate time," Bailey, Sr. said. "So I just believe God’s going to make a way out of no way. That’s my prayer."

To donate to the shelter, visit their Go Fund Me Page here.

