Local woman sells blankets for cancer research

A local woman is hoping you or someone you know will buy a blanket or a quilt.

Natalie Thompson just wrapped up her chemo a couple weeks before Christmas.

Now, she's onto another project with the help of her mother, who wants to make a difference for all cancer patients.

"When it touches you, your very young daughter, you've got to do what you can do to help," said Berna Thompson of Bernie's Blankets. "We've got to find a cure for this disease."

Berna Thompson is doing her part by making and selling fleece blankets and quilts.

"The quilts are a lot longer process," Berna Thompson said. "There's baby quilts, adult - those do take a lot longer."

Blankets range in price from $7 for a fleece doll blanket, to hundreds of dollars for a quilt.

All proceeds will be split between the American Cancer Society and the Healing Chair.

