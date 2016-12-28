Young woman battling cancer gets a gift and gives one back

A young mother battling cancer for the second time received an act of kindness Wednesday - and gave one back in the process.

Kasey Kern sat down Wednesday to get her long locks cut into a cute short style.

The salon staff thought it might brighten her day and make her upcoming hair loss less dramatic. In return, Kasey is donating her hair to Locks Of Love, which makes wigs for people losing hair from chemotherapy.

Kasey was diagnosed with ovarian cancer when she was pregnant with her only daughter, Rilyn, in 2014.

After giving birth, she had a hysterectomy and thought the cancer was gone.

At age 26, it's back in her lymph nodes and she begins aggressive treatment tomorrow.

"I am more afraid to lose my hair than battling cancer," Kern said. "As strange as that sounds. I know God has me and he better make my hair grow back."

Because of her hysterectomy, she can't have any more children and she is determined to win the battle in her second round so she can be there to watch her daughter grow up.

Her daughter turns two next month.

