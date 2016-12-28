Sprint, Trump announce 5,000 jobs will return to the United States

President-elect Donald Trump announced Wednesday afternoon that Sprint will return 5,000 jobs to the United States.

Trump made the announcement in Florida. Sprint has not confirmed details yet.

"I was just called by the head people at Sprint and they are going to be bringing 5,000 jobs back to the United States, they are taking them from other countries," Trump said in an announcement.

Sprint released a statement about an hour after Trump's statement.

It confirms the Overland Park company will bring back 5,000 jobs to the United States.

“We are excited to work with President-Elect Trump and his Administration to do our part to drive economic growth and create jobs in the U.S.,” said Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure. “We believe it is critical for business and government to partner together to create more job opportunities in the U.S. and ensure prosperity for all Americans.”

In January, KCTV5 reported the company laid off 829 employees.

Politico questioned the validity of his announcement. Sprint is owned by SoftBank. When asked about its plan, a SoftBank spokeswoman told POLITICO that the "5,000 jobs announced today are part of the 50,000 jobs that SoftBank CEO Masayoshi “Masa” Son previously announced.”

Later this evening with Don King by his side, reporters asked Trump if that was true.

"I just spoke with the head person," Trump said. "He said because of, me they are doing 5,000 jobs in this country. They just put a release out. You’ll see it and that's that. Also Masa is doing 3,000 jobs with as you know, OneWeb."

A Sprint spokesperson says the jobs will include customer care and sales teams. They have not yet announced where the jobs will be located in the United States.

It's unknown what impact this would have for Sprint in Kansas City.

In their statement, Sprint says they will determine the right locations for those jobs in 2017.

President-elect Donald Trump says Sprint is going to bring 5,000 jobs back to the U.S.; more https://t.co/PkRLaNLSZL pic.twitter.com/yQV6wICRXE — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 28, 2016

Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure took to Twitter to try and clear up some confusion about the announcement.

The 5,000 jobs are NEW jobs that @Sprint is creating or bringing back to the U.S. Great news for the country. — MarceloClaure (@marceloclaure) December 29, 2016

Stop speculating. This has NOTHING to do with previously announced @Sprint initiatives. — MarceloClaure (@marceloclaure) December 29, 2016

Copyright 2016 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.