Police: Body found in Overland Park belonged to missing woman

Diana C. Sekino's body was found in the area of West 120th and Long. (Overland Park police)

Police say the body discovered Tuesday in Overland Park belonged to a woman who was missing since Christmas.

Diana C. Sekino's body was found in the area of West 120th and Long.

In an update, police say no foul play was involved in her disappearance.

Copyright 2016 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.