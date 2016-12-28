Police: Body found in Overland Park belonged to missing woman - KCTV5

Police: Body found in Overland Park belonged to missing woman

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Michael Portman, Assignment Editor
Diana C. Sekino's body was found in the area of West 120th and Long. (Overland Park police) Diana C. Sekino's body was found in the area of West 120th and Long. (Overland Park police)
OVERLAND PARK, KS

Police say the body discovered Tuesday in Overland Park belonged to a woman who was missing since Christmas. 

Diana C. Sekino's body was found in the area of West 120th and Long. 

In an update, police say no foul play was involved in her disappearance. 

