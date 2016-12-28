Silver Advisory canceled for missing Independence man

Deacon is described as 5-foot 10-inches tall, weighing 125 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair. (KCTV5)

The Endangered Silver Advisory alert issued for William Deacon, 83, of Independence, has been canceled.



Authorities say, Deacon, a 5-foot 10-inches tall, weighing 125 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair was found and is safe.

Officials say the man was found in Allison, IA.



Family members had last spoke to him, via phone, about 9:45 p.m. Tuesday night.

