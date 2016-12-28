Cause of house fire that killed 6-year-old in Wellsville uncovered

The Kansas Fire Marshall's office says the fire started in the living room of the house. (KCTV5)

The investigation has been taken over the Kansas Fire Marshal's office. (KCTV5)

A neighbor says he heard a loud banging on his door Tuesday night and when he opened it the boy's mother was screaming that she couldn't get her child out of the house. (KCTV5)

New information is available about the cause of a house fire on Tuesday that killed a 6-year-old boy, including why the boy's mother was able to save one of her children and not the other.

The fire happened about 10:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Walnut Street.

On Friday, investigators with the Kansas Fire Marshal's office told KCTV5 News at the fire was caused by an accidental electrical malfunction near an outlet that had two appliances plugged in. The outlet was not overloaded, and the Christmas tree, which was not plugged into that outlet, has been ruled out as a cause of the fire.

Investigators emphasized that they can't say exactly what caused the fire, other than it was an accidental electrical malfunction and that the family did nothing wrong to cause it.

The night of the fire, boy had gotten out of bed and tried to escape the house.

The mother grabbed a younger child, got outside, and tried to go back in for her son.

Then, neighbor Robert May said he heard a loud banging on his door. When he opened it, the boy's mother was screaming that she couldn't get her son out of the house. He says he immediately called 911.

The house has a split floorplan, which separates the mother's bedroom from the 6-year-old's bedroom with the living room. The fire began in the living room.

The night of the fire, firefighters struggled to get inside the house and finally made it in by going through the back door. They expected to find the boy in his bedroom, but he was instead found in the living room.

The boy was injured in the fire and taken to an area hospital where he died of his injuries.

The boy's mother was in the hospital's intensive care unit for two days, she said. There, she was treated for smoke inhalation.

It was clear at a vigil held on Thursday that the boy's mother, Leighann Morris, felt she had to defend her actions to the general public. "I went back in for him and all I could hear him say was, ‘Mom, Mom,'" she said. "And then I couldn't hear him anymore."

She felt judged and made it clear she tried desperately to save both children. "I went back in for Brex because he was my little boy and he was full of joy," she said.

The neighbor, May, says the family moved into the home in October and the mother's husband was deployed soon after. He said her husband made sure to get to know everyone in the area before he left.

"He knew he was leaving and he wanted to make sure he and had fairly good neighbors next to his wife and he went around and we all kind of looked out for her," May said.

The owner of the home says the house was recently renovated. The damage from the fire makes the home unlivable.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the boy's family. It can be found here.

Two sheriff's deputies also sustained minor injuries.

