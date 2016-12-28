3 shot, 1 dead following shooting at Independence, Booth

Authorities say they received between seven and eight calls about the shooting from within a two-block radius. (KCTV5)

One person is dead and two are in the hospital following a triple shooting Tuesday night.

The shooting happened about 10:50 p.m. in the 500 block of Booth Avenue.

Authorities say they received between seven and eight calls about the shooting from within a two-block radius near Booth and Independence Avenue.

When officers arrived they found an African-American man in his 20s lying in the street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers found a second victim, a white man in his 20s, a block away. He was taken to an area hospital and is in critical condition.

Both are believed to have been shot in the 500 block of Booth.

A woman was found near Truman Road and Myrtle Avenue. Police say she was in the area of the shooting when it occured and officers hope she can shed some light on the details of the shooting. She was taken to an area hospital and is in non-life-threatening condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline (816) 474 TIPS.

This is the 124th homicide in Kansas City in 2016.

